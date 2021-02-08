ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $127,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,188.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

