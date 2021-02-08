Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

BEN stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,213. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after buying an additional 195,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,888,000 after buying an additional 231,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 917,642 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,683 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

