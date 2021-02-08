Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.3% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,281,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 48,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,645,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 401,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,508,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of -352.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

