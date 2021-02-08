Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €80.40 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FME. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.61 ($85.42).

FME opened at €56.76 ($66.78) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

