frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,841 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $54,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,969 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $54.51 on Monday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $58.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.