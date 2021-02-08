FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend by 95.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

FSBW opened at $58.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $68,673. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

