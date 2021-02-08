FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $23.92 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 5.33.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

