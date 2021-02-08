Furucombo (COMBO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.68 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Furucombo token can currently be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00010677 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $21.68 million and $2.16 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Token Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

