Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Beacon Securities raised shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FURY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 1,400,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,737. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $201.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

