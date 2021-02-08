Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $56,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 2,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

