FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.40

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 7575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $673.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.