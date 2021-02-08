FY2021 Earnings Forecast for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issued By B. Riley

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

