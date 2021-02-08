FY2021 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.83) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.85). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $255.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.76 and a 200-day moving average of $219.48. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $271.74.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.