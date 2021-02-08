FY2022 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Increased by Analyst

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $11.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.11.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $355.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.57. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

