FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $19.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Amgen stock opened at $236.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.83. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

