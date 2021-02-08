G1 Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $28.01 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,841 over the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

