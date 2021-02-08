Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brightworth boosted its stake in CSX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 91,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 321,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 81,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.99. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

