Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,006 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OXM traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.