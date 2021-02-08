Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.26.

TWLO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.43. 20,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $404.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.29.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

