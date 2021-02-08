Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) PT Raised to $77.00

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GXYEF traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $8.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

