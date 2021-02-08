GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. GameStop posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group lowered GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. CWM LLC grew its position in GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.0% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 12,690.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $3.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,522,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,599,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

