GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.61

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 87 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. Equities analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GAN by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in GAN by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

