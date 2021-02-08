Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Cap of $22.87 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Gas has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $22.87 million and $7.30 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00050582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00172120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00058325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00194749 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061238 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

