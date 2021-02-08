Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Gates Industrial updated its FY 2021

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 495,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

