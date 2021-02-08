General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get General Electric alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.