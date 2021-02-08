General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,804,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,830 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,810,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,750,000 after buying an additional 805,028 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of GE opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

