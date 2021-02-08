General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.40. 543,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,750,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

