Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Up 22.7%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s share price shot up 22.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.67. 3,454,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,912,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $306.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 12,760.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the third quarter worth $51,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genprex in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

