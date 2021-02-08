Gentarium Market Cap Reaches $194,439.15 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $194,439.15 and $260.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gentarium has traded up 165.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00169042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00058957 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00066517 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00207339 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,093,517 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Gentarium

Gentarium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.