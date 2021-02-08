Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

GPC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.37. 12,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,575. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

