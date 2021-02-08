Girard Partners LTD. Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $121.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

