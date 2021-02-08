Girard Partners LTD. Has $585,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $331.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $332.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.