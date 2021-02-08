Girard Partners LTD. Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after buying an additional 139,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,590,000 after buying an additional 133,075 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $156.94 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

