Girard Partners LTD. Has $835,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $201,239,000 after acquiring an additional 112,639 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $255.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

