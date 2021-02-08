Girard Partners LTD. Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Waste Management by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $113.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,233 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

