Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of -553.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

