Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 6,304 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 534.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.73.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

