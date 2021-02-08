Girard Partners LTD. Sells 413 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 125.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 374.8% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $108.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.04. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

