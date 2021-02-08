Glenview Trust Co Buys 29,991 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

