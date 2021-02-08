Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

NYSE CARR opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

