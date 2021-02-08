Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $94.53 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49.

