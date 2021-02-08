Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,437 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,051. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.