Glenview Trust Co Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $125.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

