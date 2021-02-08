Glenview Trust Co Sells 672 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold a total of 86,449 shares of company stock valued at $17,100,939 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $211.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.94. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

