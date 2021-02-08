Gnosis (GNO) Price Hits $141.72 on Major Exchanges

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $141.72 or 0.00305707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $198.64 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00055261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.01045223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.53 or 0.05417500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00029630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,401,599 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

