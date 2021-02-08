Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) vs. Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Financial Comparison

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Golden Nugget Online Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.87%. Qumu has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 45.65%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than Qumu.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Qumu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Nugget Online Gaming N/A N/A $2.50 million N/A N/A Qumu $25.36 million 5.02 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -20.00

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qumu.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Nugget Online Gaming N/A 1.31% 0.33% Qumu -24.25% -78.80% -18.68%

Summary

Golden Nugget Online Gaming beats Qumu on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as to government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

