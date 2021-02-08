GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. GoPro has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 119,446 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

