GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT Raised to $6.00

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 28.40% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GoPro by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GoPro by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.