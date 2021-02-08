Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

