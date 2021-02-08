Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 3,740 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 214,346 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $21.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.